Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 23:19 IST

Rain lashes parts of national capital; more showers likely on Friday

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, weather officials said here.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, weather officials said here.

No rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory till 5.30 pm, but late evening showers were witnessed in areas like Akbar Road, Hanuman Road, Noida, Mayur Vihar-1, Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung and Vasant Vihar.

According to the weather department, light rains are expected on Friday.

The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,164.7 mm rainfall in Delhi till Wednesday morning, the highest since 1964 and third-highest since the data has been maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office also said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon.

"There will be generally cloudy skies in the city with light rain or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

IMD officials said the relative humidity in the evening on Thursday was 68 per cent, while in the morning, it was recorded at 87 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said. 

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to watch the UCL Round of 16 Matches in India, UK & US?

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. 5 Players to watch-out in the Barcelona vs Napoli

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. Kolkata Police Directs Banquets Not to Burst Crackers During Parties

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Google paid an employee 300% hike

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo