English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Rain, Thunder with Gusty Winds Expected in Delhi on Monday: IMD

IMD has also forecast partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for moderate rain.

Digital Desk
Delhi Rain
The IMD has predicted the possibility of thundeshowers on Monday. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of rain or even thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday, with the morning hours likely to see misty conditions. The maximum temperature of the day is predicted at around 27 degrees Celsius with the minimum being 9 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also forecast partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for moderate rain. 

As for Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and a humidity level that oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

Advertisement

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday stood at 269 in the 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

2 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

2 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

3 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmer Leaders Call For Black Flag Protest Against NDA MPs, MLAs

    India News41 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | Bar Association Warns About President's Rule in West Bengal

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Mukesh Kumar, Jaiswal shine with ball to hand Bengal big win over Bihar

    Sports an hour ago

  4. How do RBI's guidelines on Paytm impact you?

    Business Newsan hour ago

  5. Mohammed Siraj revealed how the team reacted to Ashwin's departure

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo