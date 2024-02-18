Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of rain or even thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday, with the morning hours likely to see misty conditions. The maximum temperature of the day is predicted at around 27 degrees Celsius with the minimum being 9 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also forecast partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for moderate rain.

As for Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and a humidity level that oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday stood at 269 in the 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

With inputs from PTI.

