Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday evening even as the mercury in the national capital settled at 33.6 degree Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent around 6 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rains were reported in south Delhi areas like East of Kailash and Lajpat Nagar, and at Shahdara and Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

Parts of Noida and Gurgaon also received rainfall.

Mercury rose by a notch in the national capital on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius earlier in the day, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Some parts of the city had received light to moderate rains on Monday. The weatherman had forecast northerly winds earlier in the day.