Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 18:21 IST

Rains lash Chhattisgarh; flood-like situation in Gariaband

Incessant rains in several parts of Chhattisgarh, including capital Raipur and Gariaband, over the past couple of days has prompted the state government to ask district authorities to be on high alert to deal with a possible flood-like situation, officials said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Incessant rains in several parts of Chhattisgarh, including capital Raipur and Gariaband, over the past couple of days has prompted the state government to ask district authorities to be on high alert to deal with a possible flood-like situation, officials said on Tuesday.

Collectors of Raipur, Dhamtari, Gariaband and Mahasamund districts, which have witnessed heavy rainfall since Monday, have been directed to monitor the situation, take precautions and submit reports on rain-induced losses, state Revenue and Disaster Management department secretary Rita Shandilya told PTI.

A Gariaband district administration official said the area was witnessing continuous rainfall over the last three days, following which an alert was issued and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as well as police were deployed for timely evacuation of people stranded in floods.

"The district has received 107.1 millimetres of rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday. The movement of vehicles on National Highway-130c connecting Gariaband to Raipur has been blocked due to Pairi river here flooding," he said.

“Eight people were trapped in three villages due to flood and teams of SDRF and police were engaged to rescue them. Besides, two persons have been safely evacuated from the flooded Chikhli village," the Gariaband official added.

People living in kutcha houses in rain-hit areas have been asked to shift to panchayat buildings, while those staying in low-lying areas in Gariaband town were told to move to Mangal Bhawan, where food and accommodation has been arranged, the official further said.

Gariaband Collector Nilesh Kshirsagar, who visited Malgaon Pantora to take stock of the flood-like situation on Tuesday, directed revenue personnel to submit a report on the loss of property in 30 rainfall-hit villages, he added.

The official said 17 out of 22 gates of Sikaser dam in Gariaband have been opened, and 20669 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released.

The meteorological department, meanwhile, has issued a warning of heavy rain in a few places in Bilaspur, Korba, Surajpur, Balrampur and Mungeli districts of the state over the next 48 hours.

It has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in seven districts, including Rajnandagon, Durg and Kabirdham.

The state received 31.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday till 8:30 am on Tuesday which is not normal, explained HP Chandra of the Meteorological Centre, Raipur.

Officials said Raipur district received 84.1 mm rainfall during this 24-hour period period, leaving several areas flooded and road traffic affected.

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 18:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shiva Rajkumar's Photo With Prabhudeva Goes Viral

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. DYK These Films Of Shahid Could Never Reach His Audience? Here's Why

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo