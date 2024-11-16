Published 22:18 IST, November 16th 2024
Raj Bhawan Turned Into Political Party Office: CPI Takes Dig at Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi
CPI has accused Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi of converting the Raj Bhavan into a political party office and said that he was trying to disturb peace in state.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CPI has accused Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi of converting Raj Bhawan into political party office | Image: SVPNPA X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:18 IST, November 16th 2024