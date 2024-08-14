Published 15:01 IST, August 14th 2024
Raj Man Gives 'Triple Talaq' Over Phone to Marry Pak woman, Held on Arrival from Kuwait
A 35-year-old man was detained at Jaipur airport for giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone from Kuwait and allegedly marrying a Pakistani woman.
Rajasthan Man Arrested at Jaipur Airport for Triple Talaq Over Phone and Alleged Marriage to Pakistani Woman | Image: PTI
