Published 00:28 IST, August 2nd 2024

NCP Demands FIR Against Raj Thackeray Over Car Attack and MNS Worker Death

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil also demanded that Thackeray be held responsible for the death of his party worker who died of a cardiac arrest.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil
NCP demands FIR against Raj Thackeray over attack on Mitkari’s car, death of MNS worker | Image: X/@umeshpatilspeak
  • 3 min read
00:24 IST, August 2nd 2024