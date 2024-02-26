Advertisement

Restoration of Shivaji Fort: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded the restoration of forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while addressing a rally in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district on Sunday, February 25, marking the celebrations of birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing the rally, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a survey of forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and restore them. Shivaji Maharaj had constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The rally was allowed a day earlier by the Bombay High Court after the local police had refused permission citing law and order apprehensions. The MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad also junked speculation that his rallies could cause unrest in the Mira Bhayander region. Incidentally, Mira Road had seen communal incidents on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

तुम्हारे में दम नहीं था हमें रोकने के लिए....

देख बेटा, वह आए भी मीरा रोड पर कार्यक्रम करे भी और तुमको अच्छे से जवाब भी दिए...

समझ जाओ, वरना आने वाले समय में हमें समझना पड़ेगा...



मैं मीरा रोड और मुंबई के युवाओं को सनातन धर्म के समर्थन में बड़ी संख्या में आने के लिए धन्यवाद देता… pic.twitter.com/EZcmGMFRnC — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) February 25, 2024

Raja Singh recalled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the king who cared the most for his subjects.

Endeavours of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Born in 1630, Maratha ruler Shivaji fought the reigning Muslim kings of his time, including the Mughals, to carve out his kingdom which went to become one of the most powerful empires in the years to come.

He is praised not only for his military skills but also administrative acumen. Recently, the Indian Navy had adopted a new naval ensign inspired by the seal of Shivaji Maharaj.

(With PTI Inputs…)

