2 men die after falling into well in Rajasthan | Image:representative

Advertisement

Jaipur: Two men die after falling into a well in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

After watering their agriculture fields on Sunday night, Sanjay (22) and Rajveer (28) were sitting and taking bath on a slab on the 50 feet deep well, they said.

Advertisement

The slab suddenly broke and the two men fell into the well and drowned, police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.