Updated May 27th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Rajasthan: 2 Men Die After Falling Into Well In Bharatpur District

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaipur: Two men die after falling into a well in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

After watering their agriculture fields on Sunday night, Sanjay (22) and Rajveer (28) were sitting and taking bath on a slab on the 50 feet deep well, they said.

The slab suddenly broke and the two men fell into the well and drowned, police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

