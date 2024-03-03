Advertisement

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people during a brawl here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Tabish, a resident of Amar colony, was out for a walk in Sanjay Nagar locality, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, Tabish had an argument with the group following which they thrashed and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the spot.

Tabish was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, three of the five accused were identified as Suhel, Tofiq and Sameer. PTI COR NB RHL