Updated April 26th, 2022 at 16:55 IST

Rajasthan: 22-year-old stabbed to death during brawl in Kota

Rajasthan: 22-year-old stabbed to death during brawl in Kota

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people during a brawl here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Tabish, a resident of Amar colony, was out for a walk in Sanjay Nagar locality, they said.

According to police, Tabish had an argument with the group following which they thrashed and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the spot.

Tabish was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to police, three of the five accused were identified as Suhel, Tofiq and Sameer. PTI COR NB RHL

Published April 26th, 2022 at 16:55 IST

