Jaipur: Three men were killed and another injured when their speeding car hit a moving dumper truck on a highway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday. The four men were reportedly on the way to Haryana's Ferozepur Jhirka when their car rammed into a dumper truck that was in front of it. According to Naugaon Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh Jat, three of the car's passengers — Mustakeen, Rashid and Asaf Ali Khan — died at the site of the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway while the fourth, Zahid, was rushed off to a Jaipur hospital to undergo treatment.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

With inputs from PTI.