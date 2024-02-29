Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Rajasthan: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Speeding Vehicle Hits Dumper Truck

While three of the car's passengers died on the spot, one was rushed off to a Jaipur hospital. The driver of the dumper truck is currently absconding.

Digital Desk
Road accident
Three men died and another was injured in a road accident in Rajasthan. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Jaipur: Three men were killed and another injured when their speeding car hit a moving dumper truck on a highway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday. The four men were reportedly on the way to Haryana's Ferozepur Jhirka when their car rammed into a dumper truck that was in front of it. According to Naugaon Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh Jat, three of the car's passengers — Mustakeen, Rashid and Asaf Ali Khan — died at the site of the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway while the fourth, Zahid, was rushed off to a Jaipur hospital to undergo treatment.  

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

