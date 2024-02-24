English
Updated September 9th, 2021 at 23:22 IST

Rajasthan: 3 laborers injured, 1 feared buried after huge amount of ash falls on them

Press Trust Of India
Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 9 (PTI) Three laborers sustained severe burn injuries while one was feared buried after an overload of around 28 hoppers of ash fell on them while they were working in a thermal plant, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 1 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the laborers were working in the 250 megawatt 4th unit of Chabra Super Thermal Power Plant at Motipura under Bapcha police station of Baran district, Station House Officer Bapcha police station Mahendra Yadav said.

It is suspected that the reason for the incident might be due to the overload of ashes (likely to be around 40 tonnes) in the plant because of excessive round-the-clock production of power amid high-pitched demand of electricity in the state, sources in the thermal plant unit said.

The incident was likely to have occurred due to structural failure, however, the reason behind the collapse is yet to be found, Chief Engineer of the thermal power plant, Motipura, Ajay Saxena said.

Operation to rescue one laborer, identified as Dinesh Mehta, is underway by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police said.

Meanwhile, the three injured, identified as Virendra Dhakad, Dinesh Dhakad and Tikam Malav, are under treatment at Baran district hospital, they said.

Baran Superintendent of Police Vineet Bansal was constantly monitoring the rescue operation, the SHO added. PTI CORR KJ

Published September 9th, 2021 at 23:22 IST

