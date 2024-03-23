5 dead and several others injured in boiler blast at chemical factory in Jaipur | Image: Representational

5 Dead in Jaipur Chemical Factory Blast: At least 5 people were killed and several others were injured after a massive explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday evening. The incident took place after a boiler at the factory suddenly exploded leading to the incident. On information, several fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation at the site. All the injured from the chemical factory in Jaipur were shifted to nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem.

Injured persons are being treated at Sawai Man Singh Hospital

An official stated that the hospital management has been alerted about the incident and proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured persons.

According to the information, this incident took place at a chemical factory in Jaipur situated under the jurisdiction of the Bassi police station area. A massive explosion was heard at around 6.30 pm in the chemical factory, following which, high flames were noticed inside the premises of the factory.

As many as five people working inside the factory died after getting struck massively by the explosion, while several others sustained severe injuries.

Information about the incident was immediately shared with the police and fire department, following which the local police along with the fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

If sources are to be believed, the explosion occurred after a boiler exploded inside the factory. The injured persons are being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

ACP Mukesh Chaudhary said that the fire inside the factory was due to a boiler explosion. Efforts are being made to control the fire. The cause of the explosion is being probed by the police.

