sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tonk Assault Case: Independent Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM

Published 12:18 IST, November 14th 2024

Tonk Assault Case: Independent Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM

According to ANI, around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles and over two-wheelers were vandalised and were set on fire.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajasthan: 60 Held in Stone-Pelting Clash After Candidate Assaults on Polling Officer in Tonk
Rajasthan: 60 Held in Stone-Pelting Clash After Candidate Assaults on Polling Officer in Tonk | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:41 IST, November 14th 2024

Rajasthan