Published 12:18 IST, November 14th 2024
Tonk Assault Case: Independent Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM
According to ANI, around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles and over two-wheelers were vandalised and were set on fire.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan: 60 Held in Stone-Pelting Clash After Candidate Assaults on Polling Officer in Tonk | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:41 IST, November 14th 2024