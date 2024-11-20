Published 12:32 IST, November 20th 2024
Rajasthan Air Pollution: Schools Shift to Online Mode in Khairthal-Tijara for Classes 1 to 5
After Delhi-NCR, schools in Khairthal-Tijara have shifted to online mode for classes 1 to 5 due to extremely high pollution levels and concerning AQI.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Air Pollution | Image: PTI
12:32 IST, November 20th 2024