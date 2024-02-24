Updated September 9th, 2021 at 22:26 IST
Rajasthan Assembly adjourned till Sep 13 after obituary references
- India
- 1 min read
Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly were adjourned till September 13 on Thursday after paying obituary references to departed leaders.
The session started with Assembly Speaker C P Joshi appreciating the contribution of the late leaders.
He asked the members to observe a two-minute silence in their remembrance.
The Speaker had earlier in the day adjourned the House till Friday, which was later adjourned till Monday following a decision taken by the Business Advisory Committee.
The House paid tributes to former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia, former Governor of Kerala and Bihar Raghunadan Bhatia, former J-K Governor Jagmohan, former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and others.
Members also paid tributes to those killed in lightning strikes on July 11 in Jaipur, Dholpur and Kota in the state. PTI AG DV RDK RDK
