  • Rajasthan Bypoll: Three-Tier Security Put in Place for Saturday's Vote Counting

Published 12:43 IST, November 22nd 2024

Rajasthan Bypoll: Three-Tier Security Put in Place for Saturday's Vote Counting

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, an official said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lok Sabha elections
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, an official said | Image: PTI/ Representative
12:43 IST, November 22nd 2024