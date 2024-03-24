×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 06:57 IST

Rajasthan Civil servant lodges complain against Delhi woman

According to the FIR registered on September 1, the woman threatened to implicate the officer in a false case and commit suicide. The woman, a resident of Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, has been harassing and exploiting the officer mentally.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
blackmail
Image: Representative/Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A civil servant from Rajasthan has lodged a case against a 32-year-old Delhi woman for allegedly threatening to implicate him in a false case if he did not marry her.

A resident of Jaipur's Muhana area and currently based in Chhattisgarh, Yuvraj Marmat accused the woman -- a divorcee -- of demanding Rs 1.50 crore.

According to the FIR registered on September 1, the woman threatened to implicate the officer in a false case and commit suicide. The woman, a resident of Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, has been harassing and exploiting him mentally.

Marmat alleged that the woman threatened to file a case against him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code to create problems in his job.

According to the FIR, the woman also threatened to defame the officer's family members. She demanded that he marry her instead of his fiancée. If he didn't, the woman demanded that Marmat pay her Rs 1.5 crore.

The officer also attached some evidence of the allegations with his complaint.

The police have started an investigation by registering a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2023 at 06:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

a few seconds ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

2 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

2 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

4 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

4 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

5 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

12 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

19 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

22 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

27 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

32 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

33 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

an hour ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo