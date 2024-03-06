×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid-positive.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid-positive.

Advertisement

Due to health problem, after getting my health test done today, my Covid report has come positive," said Bhajanlal Sharma in a post on X. 

 

Advertisement

 

"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said. 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

an hour ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

7 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

19 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian aviation industry witnessing resilient growth: ICRA

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Govt successfully kept inflation below 5%: Amit Shah

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  3. Team India takes up practice ahead of IND vs ENG

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  4. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo