Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:09 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Tests Positive for COVID-19
Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid-positive.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Image:Facebook
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to health problem, after getting my health test done today, my Covid report has come positive," said Bhajanlal Sharma in a post on X.
"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:09 IST
