Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid-positive.

स्वास्थ्य समस्या के चलते आज स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करवाने पर आज मेरी कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।



मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं एवं आगामी सभी कार्यक्रमों में वर्चुअल माध्यम से सम्मिलित रहूंगा। — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) March 6, 2024

"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said.