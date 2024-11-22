sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:15 IST, November 22nd 2024

Rajasthan CM Watches 'The Sabarmati Report' At Theatre In Jaipur

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday watched ‘The Sabarmati Report' at a theatre here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan CM watches 'The Sabarmati Report' at theatre in Jaipur
Rajasthan CM watches 'The Sabarmati Report' at theatre in Jaipur | Image: Facebook
