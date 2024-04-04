Advertisement

Hindaun: The Rajasthan police have registered an FIR against a judicial magistrate, who allegedly asked a gang-rape survivor to take off her clothes to show her injuries she received during the sexual assault on her. The incident reportedly occurred in Rajasthan's Hindaun court on March 30, when the victim objected to it saying she was not comfortable doing so.

The incident took place on March 30, when the gang-rape survivor had gone to record her statement in the case. As per the FIR, following the incident, the girl reported the incident to the police and lodged an FIR against the judicial magistrate in Rajasthan on the same day.

According to the FIR, the survivor alleged that the accused asked her to remove her clothes to see her injuries after she gave her statement.

The victim objected and said she was uncomfortable taking off her clothes in front of the judicial magistrate. She said she would have done so if women judges were present.

The case has been registered against a Hindaun city judicial magistrate, under Section 345 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and also under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act).

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

