Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:21 IST
Rajasthan Govt School Principal Reaches R-Day Event in Inebriated State, Suspended
The accused principal Arvind Kumar posted at a government school in Parbatsar of Nagaur district had reached the block-level Republic Day function in an inebriated condition following which District Collector Ashish Modi suspended him from duty.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
JAIPUR: The principal of a government higher secondary school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district has been suspended for reaching the Republic Day function in an inebriated state, an order issued on Saturday said. The accused principal Arvind Kumar posted at a government school in Parbatsar of Nagaur district had reached the block-level Republic Day function in an inebriated condition following which District Collector Ashish Modi suspended him from duty.
According to the order, Kumar will remain posted at the Joint Director (school education) office, Bharatpur, during his suspension period. The district collector has also issued an order to conduct a departmental inquiry against the school principal.
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.