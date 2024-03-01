Advertisement

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended IAS officer Nannumal Pahadia and RAS officer Ashok Kumar Sankhla who were arrested in a bribery case in Alwar district, officials said.

As per a directive issued by the Department of Personnel, Pahadia and Sankhla have been suspended from April 23 and they will have to report at the principal secretary, department of the personnel office, at the Secretariat in Jaipur.

Advertisement

On April 23, Pahadia, who was posted as Alwar’s district collector till recently, was arrested from his residence following the arrests of Sankhla and a broker, Nitin Sharma, who were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a person.

The three were apprehended on the complaint of a builder who alleged that Sankhla, who was posted as revenue appellate officer, had been demanding a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to allow him to do his construction work smoothly, ACB chief B L Soni, said. PTI AG NB AQS