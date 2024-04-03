×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Rajasthan: Govt Teacher Held For Appearing As Dummy Candidate In Recruitment Exams

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested a government school teacher for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in recruitment exams.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan: Govt Teacher Held For Appearing As Dummy Candidate In Recruitment Exams
Rajasthan: Govt Teacher Held For Appearing As Dummy Candidate In Recruitment Exams | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested a government school teacher for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in recruitment exams, a top official said on Wednesday.

Roshan Lal Meena -- posted at a government school in Dausa district -- had appeared as a dummy candidate in 16 state and four central government recruitment exams, Deputy Inspector General (Special Operations Group) Anil Paris Deshmukh said.

Advertisement

The accused had appeared as a dummy candidate for more than 20 candidates, some of whom are currently serving in the government, he said.

Deshmukh added that Meena appeared as a dummy candidate before getting into government service himself. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh

a few seconds ago
Lash Lifts

Decoding Lash Lifts

2 minutes ago
Venus

Venus-Neptune Conjunction

4 minutes ago
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy

Kalesh In Delhi Metro

5 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep's Hollywood Debut

7 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay singh out

10 minutes ago
Desserts

No-Bake Dessert Recipes

17 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami In South India

18 minutes ago
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi Biopic In Works?

20 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Jail

Sanjay Singh

23 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Blessy On The Goat Life

25 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

SKY to return to IPL

28 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

India's nuclear power

31 minutes ago
19 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka Navy Return Home

Indian Fishermen

31 minutes ago
Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin Seized, 2 Persons Arrested

Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin

31 minutes ago
Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel hasn’t stopped moving.

Emanuel baits investors

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News10 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo