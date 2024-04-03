Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:21 IST
Rajasthan: Govt Teacher Held For Appearing As Dummy Candidate In Recruitment Exams
The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested a government school teacher for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in recruitment exams.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested a government school teacher for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in recruitment exams, a top official said on Wednesday.
Roshan Lal Meena -- posted at a government school in Dausa district -- had appeared as a dummy candidate in 16 state and four central government recruitment exams, Deputy Inspector General (Special Operations Group) Anil Paris Deshmukh said.
The accused had appeared as a dummy candidate for more than 20 candidates, some of whom are currently serving in the government, he said.
Deshmukh added that Meena appeared as a dummy candidate before getting into government service himself.
