Updated June 5th, 2022 at 18:49 IST

Rajasthan Guv presses for nature conservation policies based on 'Sanatan Bharat'

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday stressed upon the formulation of environment-friendly policies based on the vision of 'Sanatan Bharat' to conserve nature in order to promote a balanced development.

He said that the 'Sanatan Bharat' culture gives importance to the five elements of nature – earth, water, fire, air and sky – and hence it has a scientific basis to maintain ecological balance.

Mishra was addressing a programme organised by Brahma Kumari Sansthan under the 'Kalp Taru' campaign at Gyan Sarovar in Mount Abu on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He said scientific development is meaningful as long as it does not adversely impact the environment. "It is necessary that we live in harmony with nature," he added.

The Governor said that the main cause of environmental crisis is ignorance of the 'Panchabhutas' (five elements) and distancing oneself from nature. Rising consumerism has also invited natural and biological disasters, he mentioned.

'Raj Yogi' B K Mrityunjay said saplings will be planted during the campaign and they will also be protected for five years. PTI AG CJ CJ

Published June 5th, 2022 at 18:49 IST

