Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 22:48 IST

Rajasthan Guv stresses need for promoting agricultural entrepreneurship

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday that efforts should be made to associate youths with agriculture while promoting agricultural entrepreneurship.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday that efforts should be made to associate youths with agriculture while promoting agricultural entrepreneurship.

The Governor was addressing the inaugural programme of Agriculture College, Dungarpur online.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also attended the programme virtually, said the state government has decided to bring a separate budget for agriculture keeping the agriculture sector on priority.

The Governor said even if a college is opened for agricultural education, it is like providing an opportunity to the youth to contribute to the economy by connecting them with the agriculture sector.

He encouraged to engage youths in agriculture sector by promoting agricultural entrepreneurship, promoting information-communication technology-based farming, identifying high yielding crops in less water.

The agricultural college in Dungarpur has been established as a constituent unit of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur.

The Governor said the universities should prepare the youth to be successful as an entrepreneur during the course of agricultural education itself.

Chief Minister Gehlot said that in view of the dependence of the rural population on the agriculture sector, the state government has decided to open 13 agricultural colleges. The long-standing demand of the students of the tribal area has been fulfilled by the starting the agricultural college, he said.

The state government has also implemented Agro Processing Policy-2019 and Agriculture Export Promotion Policy to improve the agriculture sector, the chief minister said.

He said up to Rs 1 crore is being given to the farmers for setting up their own agro-processing units. 

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 22:48 IST

