Rajasthan HC Discards Plea Challenging Mandatory Surya Namaskar in Schools on Surya Saptami

Jaipur : The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Rajasthan Muslim Forum's petition contesting the state government's directive requiring Surya Namaskar to be performed during school assemblies.

Private and public schools in Rajasthan will conduct a widespread Surya Namaskar exercise for all pupils on February 15, the day of Surya Saptami.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Rajasthan, Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri has posed objections on the state government's order of performing Surya Namaskar on February 15.

"No Muslim child will attend school on February 15. This decision will be communicated across mosques in Rajasthan. The state government is trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims,” Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri said, as per media reports.

“The forum’s petition was dismissed by the court due to technical issues that the forum is not a registered organization and therefore they cannot file such a petition as an organization, as per the rules,” said Saadat Ali, the advocate for the forum.

“The petitioners want to withdraw this writ petition with liberty to file a fresh writ petition. The petition is dismissed accordingly with liberty as aforesaid,” the high court’s order read.

Another plea was filed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen state general secretary Kashif Zuberi, stating that the move is “unconstitutional and violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all citizens”.

Though the forum’s petition was dismissed due to technical issues, the court gave another date for the hearing of the petition filed by Zuberi on February 20.



Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Statement on the controversy

Commenting on the development, state education minister Madan Dilawar told the media persons, “Everyone is aware that Sun god provides light to everyone, removes darkness from everyone’s life and its light shields us from many ailments. Worshipping him is important. It’s just a worship.

The Hon’ble High Court is also aware that the Sun doesn’t discriminate against anyone and it is important to bow down to the one who is giving life to everyone…We will perform Surya Namaskar early tomorrow morning.”

On January 23, the State Secondary Education Board mandated that all government schools hold Surya Namaskar on Thursday, the day of Surya Saptami. Since "sunlight is the best source of Vitamin D which will good for the student's health," the order further required the schools to make it a regular practice for all of the pupils during the assembly. The government also committed to making a world record.