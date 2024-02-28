Rajasthan: 'Honey Trapped' Man Arrested for Leaking Military Secrets to Pakistani Agent

The man, identified as Vikram Singh (31) from Bas Nivasi village, was accused of engaging in espionage activities. | Image: X

Bikaner: A man from Rajasthan, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sharing important military details with a Pakistani agent, according to officials.

The arrest was made in a joint operation by military intelligence and Rajasthan Police. The man, identified as Vikram Singh (31) from Bas Nivasi village, was accused of engaging in espionage activities. Officials stated Singh was in regular contact with undercover Pakistani handlers through social media platforms. They discovered Singh was lured into sharing sensitive information by a Pakistani agent named Anita over the course of a year.

Singh, who runs a canteen in the Army area of Mahajan, Bikaner, allegedly shared photographs, restricted area locations, videos, and other strategic military information with the agent. A case has been filed against Singh under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and an investigation is ongoing.