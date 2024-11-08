Rajasthan Horror: Beautician's Body Chopped and Buried in Jodhpur, Accused Arrested From Mumbai

Mumbai: In a chilling case from Rajasthan ’s Jodhpur, police arrested Gulamuddin Farooqui, accused of murdering and burying a 50-year-old beautician. The man, who had been on the run for nine days, was tracked down in South Mumbai and taken into custody by Mumbai police along with Rajasthan police officials, PTI reported.

Farooqui, accused of killing beautician Anita Chaudhary, was caught after officials received information about his hideout in South Mumbai. He was immediately handed over to Jodhpur police for further investigation, police said.

According to officials, the murder occurred in late October when Farooqui allegedly killed Anita to steal her gold jewellry. After killing her, he reportedly chopped her body and buried it in a 10-foot-deep pit near his home. The case was registered on October 28 when her family reported her missing.

During the investigation, police discovered that Anita had visited Farooqui’s home on the day of her disappearance. His wife, when questioned, confessed that her husband had committed the murder, leading to her arrest while Farooqui went into hiding.