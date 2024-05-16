Advertisement

Jaipur: News coming from Rajasthan, where a man has accused his wife of orchestrating their divorce to purportedly exploit a “divorce quota” in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Details of the Incident:

The drama commenced when a resident of Kalwar Road, Rajasthan, approached the Kardhani police station in Jaipur on May 11 to lodge a formal complaint against his wife.

According to Sub Inspector Ashish Kumar, the man outlined a narrative wherein his spouse, hailing from Pratapgarh, allegedly framed divorce to obtain advantage of "divorce quota" in the UPSC examinations.

Counterclaims and Legal Entanglements:

Contrary to the husband's assertions, the family of the accused woman denies the existence of any such quota within the UPSC framework. Moreover, they have initiated legal action against the husband, filing a case of dowry harassment in Pratapgarh, further complicating the whole narrative.

The Kardhani police station has initiated an investigation into the matter following the man's complaint. With allegations swirling and conflicting testimonies of both the parties, law enforcement facing difficulty in reaching out to the truth.