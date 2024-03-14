Advertisement

Jaipur: A Rajasthan man, on Thursday, was given a certificate of appreciation by the Churu police after he returned a bag containing Rs 10 lakh in cash that he had reportedly found near an ATM a day earlier. Balkishan Rasganiya, an operator of the state government's eMitra platform, had reportedly gone to a PNB ATM in Churu on Wednesday to deposit cash.

While there, he spotted a bag containing two packets with ten bundles of Rs 500 each. Rasganiya subsequently approached the bank manager who examined the CCTV footage and identified the owner of the bag, a man known as Wahid Ali. Ali's documents were verified and then the bag of cash was returned to him.

Advertisement

For his efforts and honesty, as noted above, Rasganiya was given a certificate of appreciation by the Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav.

With inputs from PTI.