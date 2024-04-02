Rajasthan: Man Loses Eye After Bouncer Thrashes Him With Rods Over Rs 20 Entry Ticket | Image: pexels

Jaipur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man lost one eye's vision after a bouncer brutally thrashed him with iron rods over Rs 20 entry ticket in Rajasthan on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, the man is undergoing treatment at a hospital for last three days while adding that he also sustained a serious jaw injury.

According to the man's family, he had set up a stall at trade fair in Sri Ganganagar, when he tried to enter the exhibition on Saturday night, teh bouncers asked him to buy entry ticket.

The police stated that the he tried to explain the bouncer that he is not a visitor but they refused to believe him.

According to the officials, the argument spiraled into a clash and the bouncer started thrashing him with iron rod.

The man is identified as Gulshan Wadhwa, who was rushed to hospital by his family where doctors admitted him to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

The bouncer has been arrested by the police. According to the Wadhwa's family, more people were involved in the attack. The man's family urged police to arrest teh other accused as well.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

