×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Rajasthan: Man Loses Eye After Bouncer Thrashes Him With Rods Over Rs 20 Entry Ticket

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man lost one eye's vision after a bouncer brutally thrashed him with iron rods over Rs 20 entry ticket in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Accident
Rajasthan: Man Loses Eye After Bouncer Thrashes Him With Rods Over Rs 20 Entry Ticket | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man lost one eye's vision after a bouncer brutally thrashed him with iron rods over Rs 20 entry ticket in Rajasthan on Saturday, said the police. 

According to the police, the man is undergoing treatment at a hospital for last three days while adding that he also sustained a serious jaw injury. 

Advertisement

According to the man's family, he had set up a stall at trade fair in Sri Ganganagar, when he tried to enter the exhibition on Saturday night, teh bouncers asked him to buy entry ticket.

The police stated that the he tried to explain the bouncer that he is not a visitor but they refused to believe him. 

Advertisement

According to the officials, the argument spiraled into a clash and the bouncer started thrashing him with iron rod. 

The man is identified as Gulshan Wadhwa, who was rushed to hospital by his family where doctors admitted him to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). 

Advertisement

The bouncer has been arrested by the police. According to the Wadhwa's family, more people were involved in the attack. The man's family urged police to arrest teh other accused as well. 

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CEC-Meeting-Sonia-Gandhi-Mallikarjun-Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya

Madhwal's lovely gesture

3 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Teaser Update

7 minutes ago
Sound

OpenAI's Voice Engine

10 minutes ago
Rajasthan

Wildlife Safari Rajasthan

13 minutes ago
5 Injured as Railway Bridge Collapses in Mp's Morena

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Accident

Man Loses Eye

16 minutes ago
Prasad for Ram Navami

Prasad For Ram Navami

16 minutes ago
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat

Mohena Welcomes Baby

19 minutes ago
Tips To Keep Your Pet Birds Safe In Summer

Summer Care For Pet Birds

20 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Rupee ends little changed

20 minutes ago
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery

Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

25 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-409 Tuesday Result

STHREE SAKTHI SS-409

26 minutes ago
SSC CHSL 2024 Notification Today

SSC CHSL Notification

26 minutes ago
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles

Stokes out of T20 WC

28 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty ends lower

30 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

34 minutes ago
Disney gains momentum in battle for board seats against activist investors

Disney battle for board

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World15 hours ago

  4. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo