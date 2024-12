Rajasthan: MBBS student kills self by jumping from 6th floor of college building | Image: PTI

Jaipur: A student of a government college allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of the college building in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Rahul Garasiya, a second-year MMBS student at BR Ambedkar Medical College, was allegedly upset about not performing well in his exam, which was held on Monday.

On late Monday when Garasiya was studying with his fellow students on the third floor of the building, he left saying that he was feeling sleepy, Shivganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Verma said.

"On Tuesday morning, other students found him on the ground and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead," Verma said.

The police recovered a mobile phone, jacket, and a slipper from the sixth floor of the college building, the officer said.