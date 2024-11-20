Published 23:56 IST, November 20th 2024
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Meets Naresh Meena, Others in Jail
Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday met Independent candidate Naresh Meena and others in a jail in Tonk where they are lodged after their arrest over last week's violence in the Samravta village.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Meets Naresh Meena, Others in Jail | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:56 IST, November 20th 2024