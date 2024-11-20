sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Meets Naresh Meena, Others in Jail

Published 23:56 IST, November 20th 2024

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Meets Naresh Meena, Others in Jail

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday met Independent candidate Naresh Meena and others in a jail in Tonk where they are lodged after their arrest over last week's violence in the Samravta village.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Meets Naresh Meena, Others in Jail
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Meets Naresh Meena, Others in Jail | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:56 IST, November 20th 2024