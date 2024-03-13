Advertisement

Jaipur: A sub-inspector and his sister, a trainee officer of the Rajasthan Police, have been arrested in connection with a probe into the alleged leak of question papers for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in 2021, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police and the head of Special Investigation Team VK Singh said Jagdish Siyag, a sub-inspector of 2014 batch, had fixed Varsha as a dummy candidate for his sister Indubala and cousin Bhagwati for the recruitment exam.

Siyag, who was posted at Bharatpur SP office, was arrested on Tuesday. His sister Indubala was arrested the same day, the ADG said, adding that Bhagwati was arrested on March 5.

The officer said that Varsha took the exam for herself and also appeared as a dummy candidate for Bhagwati and Indubala. While all three cleared the recruitment exam, Varsha did not join the police force but Bhagwati and Indubala did, he said.

Indubala and Bhagwati were undergoing training as sub-inspectors at Rajasthan Police Academy.

Singh said that a total of 15 trainee sub-inspectors and one serving sub-inspector have been arrested in connection with the case so far.