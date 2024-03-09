×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Rajasthan Petrol Pumps to Remain Closed on March 10

The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has declared a 48-hour strike on Sunday, commencing from 6 am, under the banner of 'No Purchase No Sale'.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has declared a 48-hour strike on Sunday, commencing from 6 am, under the banner of 'No Purchase No Sale'. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has declared a 48-hour strike on Sunday, commencing from 6 am, under the banner of 'No Purchase No Sale'. Sandeep Bageria, the Treasurer of the association, cited the alarming surge in fuel prices and the unfulfilled promises of price reduction by the government as the primary reasons behind the protest.

"Despite promises by the BJP government to alleviate the burden of soaring fuel costs, no tangible measures have been taken," Bageria stated.

Highlighting the dire situation faced by many dealers, Bageria disclosed, “Approximately 33% of our association's members are on the brink of shutting down their businesses due to the exorbitant prices of petrol.”

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published March 9th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

