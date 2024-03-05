English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Rajasthan Police Detains 15 Trainee Sub-Inspectors for Using Unfair Means in Recruitment Exam

Fifteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors, including the one who topped the recruitment exam, were detained on Monday for allegedly clearing the test in 2021 by using leaked question papers and dummy candidates, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Police
Image:File/PTI
Jaipur: Fifteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors, including the one who topped the recruitment exam, were detained on Monday for allegedly clearing the test in 2021 by using leaked question papers and dummy candidates, an official said.

A team of the police's Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the Rajasthan Police Academy and detained the suspects undergoing training there. One sub-inspector was detained from the Police Training School in Ajmer's Kishangarh and two others from their villages, the official said.

V K Singh, the ADG of the state police's ATS and SOG said the Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Recruitment exam in 2021.

"After receiving information that a criminal gang leaked the question paper and got a few candidates recruited, it was verified and an FIR registered. Fifteen suspected trainees have been brought to the SOG headquarters for questioning," the police officer said.

The probe agency also suspects that besides obtaining the question paper before the exam, dummy candidates were arranged for a few candidates who lacked the aptitude to write the test on their own. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

