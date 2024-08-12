sb.scorecardresearch
  Rajasthan Rains: CM Takes Stock of Situation, Schools in 4 Districts Shut on Monday

Published 07:48 IST, August 12th 2024

Rajasthan Rains: CM Takes Stock of Situation, Schools in 4 Districts Shut on Monday

Schools shut in four heavily rain-affected districts in Rajasthan. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting with officials to assess the situation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan, prompting the Chief Minister to order the closure of schools in four districts | Image: PTI
