Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday reported eight more Covid-related deaths and 2,606 new cases, officials said.

Of the new cases, 735 were reported from Jaipur, 215 from Jodhpur, 138 from Udaipur, 123 from Ajmer and 115 from Nagaur, according to the health department.

A total of 4,973 people have recovered while 23,404 infected people are still under treatment, the official said.

The fatalities included two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and one each in Bundi and Barmer. The state’s death toll stands at 9,456, the officials said. PTI AG RHL