×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 20:21 IST

Rajasthan reports 2,606 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths

Rajasthan reports 2,606 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday reported eight more Covid-related deaths and 2,606 new cases, officials said.

Of the new cases, 735 were reported from Jaipur, 215 from Jodhpur, 138 from Udaipur, 123 from Ajmer and 115 from Nagaur, according to the health department.

Advertisement

A total of 4,973 people have recovered while 23,404 infected people are still under treatment, the official said.

The fatalities included two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and one each in Bundi and Barmer. The state’s death toll stands at 9,456, the officials said. PTI AG RHL

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2022 at 20:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

a few seconds ago
Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace

8 minutes ago
PM Modi calls millet superfood

PM Modi Promotes Millet

21 minutes ago
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024 Notification

21 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan falls against dollar

23 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

24 minutes ago
Indian stock market growth

Indian market performance

30 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

31 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

31 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

31 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

35 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

35 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

37 minutes ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya In White Dress

39 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

40 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth In Denim Jacket

41 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Unveils His Wax

42 minutes ago
Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Ermotti has a path

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo