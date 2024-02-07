Advertisement

JAIPUR: On Sunday, officials from Rajasthan's newly-formed Anti Gangster Task Force informed that they had arrested a drug gang leader in Gangapur City and seized contraband worth 1.21 crore. The contraband seized includes 121 kg of ganja, 588 grams of opium and 900 grams of poppy alongside Rs 1,52,260 in cash. The gang leader, Ratan Singh Dhakad, was arrested by the task force on Saturday from his house in Todabhim police station area.

According to police officials quotes in a PTI report, the accused used to get large consignments of drugs from Odisha and would then supply those to local smugglers in Alwar, Bandikui and Gangapur City.

A case has now been registered against the gangster under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the Todabhim police station and further investigations are ongoing.