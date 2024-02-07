English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force Strikes Again, Nabs Drug Gang Leader in Gangapur

The drug gang leader was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in Gangapur and drugs worth 1.21 crore were also seized from his residence in the raid.

Rajasthan Police
Anti Gangster Force of Rajasthan has now arrested a drug gang leader. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
JAIPUR: On Sunday, officials from Rajasthan's newly-formed Anti Gangster Task Force informed that they had arrested a drug gang leader in Gangapur City and seized contraband worth 1.21 crore. The contraband seized includes 121 kg of ganja, 588 grams of opium and 900 grams of poppy alongside Rs 1,52,260 in cash. The gang leader, Ratan Singh Dhakad, was arrested by the task force on Saturday from his house in Todabhim police station area. 

According to police officials quotes in a PTI report, the accused used to get large consignments of drugs from Odisha and would then supply those to local smugglers in Alwar, Bandikui and Gangapur City. 

A case has now been registered against the gangster under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the Todabhim police station and further investigations are ongoing. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:01 IST

