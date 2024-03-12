Advertisement

Jaipur: In a boon for the state's senior citizens, the Rajasthan government announced that it had increased the discount they can avail while riding on a state-run bus from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Transport and Road Safety Department Premchand Bairwa said people between 60 and 80 years can avail of the discount on the ordinary and fast class buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation.

According to an official statement, an order in this regard was issued on Tuesday.

He said in the state government's budget for 2024-25, it was announced that the 30 per cent discount given to people aged 60 to 80 years would be increased to 50 per cent.

With inputs from PTI.