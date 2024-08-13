Published 14:36 IST, August 13th 2024
Rajasthan Shocker: Disturbing Video of Man Dragging Wife Behind Bike Goes Viral
In the 40-second video, filmed last month, 3 people—including another woman & the individual recording the attack—are visible, yet none of them intervened.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Disturbing Footage: Rajasthan Woman Dragged Behind Husband's Bike While Trying to Visit Sister | Image: Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:36 IST, August 13th 2024