Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her with ‘Dupatta’ in Kota | Image:Representational

Jaipur: A 45-year-old man in Suket town here strangled his wife to death with her dupatta, police said on Thursday.

Sharif, the accused, often fought with his 40-year-old wife Rizwana accusing her of infidelity and during one such fight on Wednesday, he killed her, according to police.

When nabbed, he was found sitting by her body with the scarf with which he allegedly strangled her lying nearby, Suket Police Station SHO Raghuveer Singh said on Thursday.

He confessed to the crime during interrogation in custody, he said.

Sharif was booked for murder at the complaint of his son. He was arrested and produced in a court Thursday evening.

Rizwana's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem on Wednesday, the SHO said.

Earlier on Sunday, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by slitting her throat inside their house in Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

The police said that on Saturday, the accused rushed his dying wife to the hospital but misled the authorities claiming that she suffered the injury after falling from the stairs.

But soon after the postmortem was conducted, the man was booked and his 62-year-old mother was arrested under the charges of destroying evidence.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat over a domestic issue in Mumbai's Malwani. (With inputs from PTI)



