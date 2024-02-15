English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Rajasthan: Surya Namaskar Performed in Schools Amid Controversy

Students of private and government schools of Rajasthan performed Surya namaskar on today on the occasion of Surya Saptami as per state government's orders.

Rajasthan: Students of All Schools Perform Surya Namaskar on Surya Saptami Amidst Controversy | Image:X
Jaipur: Students of private and government schools of Rajasthan performed Surya namaskar on today on the occasion of Surya Saptami. 

A video showcasing girls and boys of English medium Senior Secondary School performing Surya Namaskar in going viral on the internet. 

According to the media reports, the students practiced the exercise for 15 minutes. 

The school authorities said that students are undergoing practice of Surya Namaskar since two days. 

State Government Mandating Surya Namaskar On February 15 In Wake of Surya Panchami 

Private and public schools in Rajasthan conducted a widespread Surya Namaskar exercise for all pupils on February 15, the day of Surya Saptami. 
Jamiat Ulama-e-Rajasthan, Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri has posed objections on the state government's order of performing Surya Namaskar on February 15. 

On January 23, the State Secondary Education Board mandated that all government schools hold Surya Namaskar on Thursday, the day of Surya Saptami. Since "sunlight is the best source of Vitamin D which will good for the student's health," the order further required the schools to make it a regular practice for all of the pupils during the assembly. The government also committed to making a world record. 

Conflict over Surya Namaskar in Schools between Muslim organizations and the Rajasthan Education Minister

Jamiat Ulama-e-Rajasthan, Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri has posed objections on the state government's order of performing Surya Namaskar on February 15. 

"No Muslim child will attend school on February 15. This decision will be communicated across mosques in Rajasthan. The state government is trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims,” Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri said, as per media reports. 

Rajasthan High Court's Dismisses Jamiat Ulama-e-Rajasthan's Plea 

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Rajasthan Muslim Forum's petition contesting the state government's directive requiring Surya Namaskar to be performed during school assemblies.

“The forum’s petition was dismissed by the court due to technical issues that the forum is not a registered organization and therefore they cannot file such a petition as an organization, as per the rules,” said Saadat Ali, the advocate for the forum.

“The petitioners want to withdraw this writ petition with liberty to file a fresh writ petition. The petition is dismissed accordingly with liberty as aforesaid,” the high court’s order read.

Another plea was filed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen state general secretary Kashif Zuberi, stating that the move is “unconstitutional and violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all citizens”.

Though the forum’s petition was dismissed due to technical issues, the court gave another date for the hearing of the petition filed by Zuberi on February 20.
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

