sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan: Three Boys Detained for Carrying Tricolour With 'Crescent Moon, Star' in Kota

Published 23:49 IST, September 16th 2024

Rajasthan: Three Boys Detained for Carrying Tricolour With 'Crescent Moon, Star' in Kota

Three boys detained for allegedly defacing the national flag by drawing a crescent moon and black stars on it ahead of a Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Flag with Finger Painting
Three Boys Detained for Tampering with National Flag Ahead of Milad-un-Nabi Procession | Image: freepik/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:49 IST, September 16th 2024