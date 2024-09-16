Published 23:49 IST, September 16th 2024
Rajasthan: Three Boys Detained for Carrying Tricolour With 'Crescent Moon, Star' in Kota
Three boys detained for allegedly defacing the national flag by drawing a crescent moon and black stars on it ahead of a Milad-un-Nabi procession.
Three Boys Detained for Tampering with National Flag Ahead of Milad-un-Nabi Procession | Image: freepik/Representative
23:49 IST, September 16th 2024