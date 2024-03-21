×

Updated May 15th, 2022 at 19:04 IST

Rajasthan trader’s murder: Cong deputy chief whip, 7 others booked

The Rajasthan government’s deputy chief whip in the state assembly Mahendra Choudhary and seven others have been booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of a trader in Nagaur district, officials said on Sunday.

The Rajasthan government’s deputy chief whip in the state assembly Mahendra Choudhary and seven others have been booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of a trader in Nagaur district, officials said on Sunday. Jaipal Poonia, a salt trader, was shot dead by around six men in broad daylight in Nawan town in Nagaur district on Saturday.

Poonia’s family has accused Choudhary and his associates of being involved in the attack. Choudhary termed the allegation baseless and politically motivated. A case against Choudhary and seven others was lodged at Nawan Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) following a complaint by the family of Poonia, police said. In the FIR lodged by the victim's wife, she alleged that on the directions of Choudhary, who is the ruling Congress MLA from Nawan, his brother Moti Singh, Moolchand Saini, Virendra Saini and others killed her husband.

“My husband left home at 10.30 am for court on Saturday but returned at 11 am, saying that the hearing would be held at 12.30 pm. While having lunch, he told me that the MLA and others are trying to implicate him in a false case. He said he was getting threats and may be killed,” Poonia’s wife alleged in the complaint

According to police, Poonia has several criminal cases registered against him. Reacting to the allegation, Choudhary said, “All the charges are baseless and politically motivated.” Meanwhile, Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal has demanded a CBI probe in the case, saying the incident shows that there is no fear of police among criminals.

The MP alleged that in places like Nawan and Kuchaman, police officers along with the local MLA and his family are running a parallel government, as a result of which there is a steady increase in heinous crimes. He said due to the “failure” of the government and “weak” administrative system in Rajasthan, the common man is feeling unsafe. 

Published May 15th, 2022 at 19:04 IST

