Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Viral Video Shows Vehicle Ramming Into Religious Procession As Driver Suffers Heart Attack; 1 Dead

The incident took place in the Degana area of Nagaur, where a procession on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti was being carried out.

Abhishek Tiwari
Vehicle rams into procession after driver suffered heart attack in Rajasthan's Nagaur
Vehicle rams into procession after driver suffered heart attack in Rajasthan's Nagaur | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagaur: A speeding vehicle in Nagaur district of Rajasthan rammed into a religious procession after the driver suffered a heart attack, which caused fatal injuries at the spot. The incident took place in the Degana area of Nagaur, where a procession on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti was being carried out. During the incident, five people sustained severe injuries leading to the death of one at the hospital.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot, which later went viral on social media. A case has been registered by the Nagaur police in the matter and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Advertisement

Three people said to be critical at the hospital

Confirming the incident, a senior police official said that the driver suffered a heart attack while driving and lost his control of the vehicle. During the incident, one person died and four others were severely injured.

Advertisement

Police sources said that out of the other four injured people, three are being treated at the hospital and are said to be critical.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 11 am near Karva Gali in Degara, wherein the procession was being carried out by the Jangid community. It is being said that the driver suffered a sudden heart attack following which the vehicle hit and crushed the devotees participating in the rally.

Advertisement

As many as five people got injured during the incident, who were shifted to a nearby hospital. In the hospital, one out of five injured persons succumbed to his injuries. The other four victims are being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the entire incident was also captured on a security camera installed near the spot. In the video, it can be seen that the vehicle suddenly rams into the procession from behind in a busy market and crushes several people, who were part of the procession.

Advertisement

Degana DSP Rameshwar Saran stated, "During the Vishwakarma rally procession, a car mowed down a crowd in which four to five people were injured. Three were taken to a hospital, among them, one was the driver who suffered a heart attack. All of them have been referred to the Ajmer hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

2 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

2 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

2 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

2 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

3 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

5 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

8 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

8 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Searches Properties of Hiranandani Group Over Alleged FEMA Violations

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Article 370 Screening: Yami-Aditya, Mrunal Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  3. Downsizing, production cuts hit EV sector globally

    Automobile16 minutes ago

  4. Must-Grow Flowers For A Colourful Spring Season

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  5. Sharad Pawar Faction of NCP Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ as Party Symbol

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo