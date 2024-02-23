Advertisement

Nagaur: A speeding vehicle in Nagaur district of Rajasthan rammed into a religious procession after the driver suffered a heart attack, which caused fatal injuries at the spot. The incident took place in the Degana area of Nagaur, where a procession on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti was being carried out. During the incident, five people sustained severe injuries leading to the death of one at the hospital.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot, which later went viral on social media. A case has been registered by the Nagaur police in the matter and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Three people said to be critical at the hospital

Confirming the incident, a senior police official said that the driver suffered a heart attack while driving and lost his control of the vehicle. During the incident, one person died and four others were severely injured.

Police sources said that out of the other four injured people, three are being treated at the hospital and are said to be critical.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 11 am near Karva Gali in Degara, wherein the procession was being carried out by the Jangid community. It is being said that the driver suffered a sudden heart attack following which the vehicle hit and crushed the devotees participating in the rally.

As many as five people got injured during the incident, who were shifted to a nearby hospital. In the hospital, one out of five injured persons succumbed to his injuries. The other four victims are being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the entire incident was also captured on a security camera installed near the spot. In the video, it can be seen that the vehicle suddenly rams into the procession from behind in a busy market and crushes several people, who were part of the procession.

Degana DSP Rameshwar Saran stated, "During the Vishwakarma rally procession, a car mowed down a crowd in which four to five people were injured. Three were taken to a hospital, among them, one was the driver who suffered a heart attack. All of them have been referred to the Ajmer hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

