Rajasthan: Woman, 4-Year-Old Son Killed After Speeding Car Rams Their Stationary Vehicle

Kota: A woman and her four-year-old son were killed on Thursday when a speeding car hit their stationary vehicle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The accident occured around 8:30 in the morning when 30-year-old Gayatri was sitting in her vehicle with her son, waiting for other passengers. It was at this point that a speeding car rammed into the stationary vehicle from behind with such force that it overturned, killing both Gayatri and her son on the spot.

The victims, residents of Soyatkalan village in Madhya Pradesh, had come to Jhalrapatan on Wednesday to visit relatives. They were returning home when the accident occurred, the police said. Their bodies have been handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.

The driver of the speeding car reportedly managed to flee the scene of the crime but police have found a number plate fragment that is now being used to track them.

With inputs from PTI.