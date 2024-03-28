×

Updated May 22nd, 2022 at 22:34 IST

Rajasthan woman raped twice promising lift; 2 held

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jodhpur, May 22 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman twice on the pretext of helping her reach a bus stand here a couple of days ago, police said.

They identified the accused as Kuldeep Bishnoi (23), a student, and Baburam Jat (22), a cab driver.

The woman, approximately 18 years old, had been married off at 14 years of age. Three years later, she had allegedly killed her sister-in-law, for which she had been detained and was lodged in a correctional home in Mandor.

Friday night, she fled the correctional home in order to see her child, who is being taken care of by her parents at her native in Jhanwar near Jodhpur city.

Police said she first sought Bishnoi's help to reach the bus stand from where she could board a bus to Jhanwar.

"He offered her a lift, but took her to his room instead. He allegedly raped her and dropped her at a nearby bridge," Station House Officer, Mandor, Manish Dev said.

According to the SHO, Bishnoi is a relative of a policeman posted at the Mandor station.

Later, Baburam saw her sitting near the bridge and enquired what brought her there in the midnight.

"When she told him that she wanted to go to the bus stand, Baburam offered her lift in his cab but took her near Kailana lake, raped her and then dropped her at the bus stand at about 5.30 am on Saturday," the SHO said.

The woman finally managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, who took her to the Mandor police station and filed a complaint.

According to the police, this was the woman's second escape from the correctional home. She had fled for the first time in October last year as she wanted to see her child, the official said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

Published May 22nd, 2022 at 22:34 IST

