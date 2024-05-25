Published 23:05 IST, May 25th 2024
Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Safety Equipment Was Wrapped in Plastic Covers and Kept in a Corner
Video accessed by Republic shows that fire safety equipment was wrapped in plastic covers and kept in a corner, pointing towards major lapse by the gaming zone.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Video accessed by Republic shows that fire safety equipment was wrapped in plastic covers and kept in a corner, pointing towards major lapse by the gaming zone. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
22:53 IST, May 25th 2024