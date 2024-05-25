 Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Safety Equipment Was Wrapped in Plastic Cove | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | Heatwave | New Law Against Paper Leak |

Published 23:05 IST, May 25th 2024

Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Safety Equipment Was Wrapped in Plastic Covers and Kept in a Corner

Video accessed by Republic shows that fire safety equipment was wrapped in plastic covers and kept in a corner, pointing towards major lapse by the gaming zone.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Video accessed by Republic shows that fire safety equipment was wrapped in plastic covers and kept in a corner, pointing towards major lapse by the gaming zone.
Video accessed by Republic shows that fire safety equipment was wrapped in plastic covers and kept in a corner, pointing towards major lapse by the gaming zone. | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

22:53 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement